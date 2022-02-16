Jeff Zucker’s Lover Allison Gollust Resigns As CNN’S VP & Chief Marketing Officer

CNN Chief marketing officer and Vice President Allison Gollust resigned on Tuesday just weeks after the resignation of the networks president, Jeff Zucker

Gollust became the latest figure to leave the company after an investigation discovered several violations of ethics, including her secret relationship with CNN president Jeff Zucker, who resigned earlier this month.

In a memo to staffers Tuesday evening, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said that Gollust resigned after an investigation “into issues associated with” former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and his brother Andrew, the former New York governor.

Acknowledging that the news was “troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read” his memo said: “Based on interviews of more than 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, the investigation found violations of company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo”

He added :“We have the highest standards of journalistic integrity at CNN, and those rules must apply to everyone equally“

RT reports: the company investigation was launched after CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was found to have advised his brother, then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations made against him. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office in August 2021 amid the allegations, while Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN for breaching ethics in December.

Zucker resigned as president of CNN on February 2, admitting that he had failed to disclose his “consensual relationship” with Gollust, who had previously worked as Andrew Cuomo’s director of communications.