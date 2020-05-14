Jeff Bezos Set To Become The World’s First Ever Trillionaire As Pandemic Boosts Amazon Sales

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is already the richest person in the world and now according to a survey by Comparisun he looks set to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026

Bezos’s wealth has already increased from a staggering £125 billion on 12 April to £145 billion today – an increase that was mostly driven by an increase in Amazon sales since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mirror reports: In the survey, Comparisun analysed market capitalisation of the 25 highest valued companies on the New York Stock Exchange, and the net worth of the world’s 25 wealthiest people over the last five years.

They then calculated the average yearly percentage growth, applying that growth rate for future years to come.

The findings suggest that Bezos could be worth $1,000,000,000,000 in just six years.

That’s the equivalent of one thousand billions, or a million millions!

Bezos is the CEO of Amazon, which is one of the few companies to have benefited from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to MarketWatch, Amazon sales topped $75 billion (£61.3 billion) in the first quarter, largely driven by a surge in at-home deliveries.

However, Amazon has also pledged to spend $4 billion (£3.27 billion) on developing coronavirus testing capabilities for all its employees, improving cleaning of its facilities, and increasing wages for hourly teams.

The news of Bezos’ expected net worth has hit Twitter today, with many users discussing the huge amounts of money.

One user wrote: “Jeff Bezos makes $2,489 per second meanwhile, millions of people are currently unemployed.”

Jeff Bezos makes $2,489 per second meanwhile, millions of people are currently unemployed.

Jeff Bezos is about to become the world's first trillionaire while we're about to enter a depression