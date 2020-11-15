Jeff Bezos In Frame To Buy Failing CNN After ‘Hit’ From ‘Hating Trump’

AT&T is reportedly desperate to sell CNN to finance its massive debt, but the cable news company may have hit its peak “hating Trump,” Fox Business correspondent Charlie Gasparino said Friday.

He reports that AT&T is “financially unstable” with $150 billion in debt and is desperate to offload failing media behemoth CNN.

“They need to cut costs. There’s an active investor out there,” Gasparino said.

While it remains unlikely a deal will be agreed in the near future, a sale of CNN to the world’s richest man Jeff Bezos would make sense from both sides, media investment bankers tell FOX Business.

“I’m not a CNN hater. They have a lot of good journalists there,” Gasparino said.

“This rumor is real,” he said. “AT&T is a screwed up company and … CNN like a lot of media companies, it may have hit its peak, hating Trump.“

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican who sits on the Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights group retweeted a reporter breaking the news of the potential purchase, and very clearly expressed his opposition to Bezos buying CNN.

“One word to this: No.” he tweeted.

Though Joe Biden is far less antagonistic toward liberal multi-billionaire Bezos, it is unclear how well such a bid would do under a Biden administration.