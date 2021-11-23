Jeff Bezos Funnels $100 Million to Obama to Keep the Shadow Government Alive

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos donated a whopping $100 million to the Obama Foundation on Monday to keep the ‘shadow government’ alive.

Bezos’ contribution is the largest ever cash donation funnelled to the Obama Foundation.

“Freedom fighters deserve a special place in the pantheon of heroes, and I can’t think of a more fitting person to honor with this gift than John Lewis, a great American leader and a man of extraordinary decency and courage,” Bezos said gushingly in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to support President and Mrs. Obama and their Foundation in its mission to train and inspire tomorrow’s leaders.”

Fox Business reports:

The Obama Foundation announced Monday that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has pledged a $100 million donation to the organization, and on the same day, a hospital affiliated with New York University said the multi-billionaire and his family would be making a $166 million contribution to their mission. Bezos’ gift to the Obama Foundation comes in honor of the late civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis, and the business titan has requested as part of the gift that the Plaza at the Obama Presidential Center be named after Lewis. Valerie Jarrett, president of the Obama Foundation and a former senior advisor to President Obama, hailed the donation in a statement, saying, “We believe that there is incredible power in lifting up the names of extraordinary change agents upon whose shoulders we all stand, and we are thrilled by Mr. Bezos’ offer to name our magnificent Plaza in honor of John Lewis.” Jarrett continued, “What’s more, Mr. Bezos’ generous unrestricted gift will enable us to help train a new generation of leaders through programs including the Girls Opportunity Alliance, My Brother’s Keeper, and our Global Leaders Program, while also supporting the Foundation’s Hometown Fund, which invests in the expansion of economic development opportunities for residents of Chicago’s South Side.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton weighed in Bezos’ massive donation to the Obama Foundation.

“First the Clinton Foundation — now the Obama Foundation! “Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Million to Obama Foundation”” – Fitton said.