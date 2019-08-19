Jeanine Pirro: ‘Suicide’ Ruling on Epstein Death ‘Nothing More Than Opinion’

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro has slammed the medical examiner’s ruling that child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died by ‘suicide.’

Pirro, a former judge and prosecutor, says the medical examiner’s ruling is “nothing more than an opinion,” and says she has “never been wed to the medical examiner’s manner of death.”

“This medical examiner took extra time from Saturday to Friday since the autopsy to put the facts together and synthesize the results determine the manner of death. How do you determine the manner of death when there are no cameras, no cellmates, guard are sleeping, some of them are even refusing to cooperate. Did that medical examiner have a total picture?” Pirro asked.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril H. Wecht joined Pirro to speculate and discuss the likelihood that Epstein ended his own life.

Pirro then peppered Wecht with questions about the likelihood a person’s hyoid bone would break during a hanging. Wecht explained that the hyoid bone is “fractured much more often in manual strangulation” than in hanging.

The Fox News host is not the only person to question the medical examiner’s findings.

Three of Mr. Epstein’s lawyers, Martin G. Weinberg, Reid Weingarten, and Michael Miller, challenged the ruling.

“We are not satisfied with the conclusions of the medical examiner,” the lawyers said in a statement, according to the New York Times. “We will have a more complete response in the coming days.”