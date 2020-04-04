Jason Alexander Lashes Out at ‘Disgraceful Sub-Human’ Trump – ‘We Must Remove This Horror’

Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander lashed out at President Donald Trump, calling him the “most despicable president in history” and demanding his removal from office as soon as possible.

Jason Alexander, who has previously called President Trump a “disgraceful sub-human” whose supporters have “something fundamentally wrong with them,” made the comments in response to remarks by Trump, who pointed out that hospitals and medical facilities should have had extra supplies in anticipation of a crisis such as the coronavirus:

….have been stocked up and ready long before this crisis hit. Other states are thrilled with the job we have done. Sending many Ventilators today, with thousands being built. 51 large cargo planes coming in with medical supplies. Prefer sending directly to hospitals. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020

Breitbart report: The Seinfield star instead blamed the shortages on Trump, claiming that thousands of people will die as a result of his own incompetence.

“This is the most despicable man to ever inhabit the Oval Office,” he wrote. “Thousands will die needlessly for his arrogance and incompetence. And if this doesn’t prove it to you, nothing will. We must remove this horror from power asap.”

This is the most despicable man to ever inhabit the Oval Office. Thousands will die needlessly for his arrogance and incompetence. And if this doesn’t prove it to you, nothing will. We must remove this horror from power asap. https://t.co/UbqYOcnKdh — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 2, 2020

Alexander is one of Hollywood’s countless anti-Trump fanatics, falsely declaring him and various Republican lawmakers including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “assets.” He also accused them of having “little concern for law, integrity, the Constitution and America.”

Following a series of bomb threats against Barack Obama and other high-profile Democratic politicians, the 60-year-old also described Trump as a “disgraceful sub-human” whose supporters have “something fundamentally wrong with them.”