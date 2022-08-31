Jared Kushner Is Keeping in Shape Because He Expects To ‘Become Immortal’

Jared Kushner, husband of Ivanka Trump, said during a livestream this week that he is staying in shape in the gym because he expects there is a chance he might “live forever.”

During the stream, Kushner said that he had made it a “priority” to exercise more after leaving the White House, where he served as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

“I think that there’s a good probability that my generation is, hopefully with the advances in science, is either the first generation to live forever or the last generation that’s going to die,” Kushner said. “So we need to keep ourselves in pretty good shape.”

Jared Kusher did a live stream for his book, that has an amazing 535 views, where he said he thinks he is going to live forever pic.twitter.com/lM4E8K2R5D — z3dster (@z3dster) August 25, 2022

Kushner has been promoting his new book, “Breaking History,” a memoir of his time in the White House.

In other Kushner news, it has been revealed that he has been funded by George Soros to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Globalist billionaire George Soros’ Soros Fund Management has been exposed funding Jared Kushner’s real estate finance startup Cadre in the region of $250 million, according to sources close to Kushner.

A source familiar with the financing arrangement told New York real estate website The Real Deal that “Soros has had a long and productive relationship with the Kushner family.”

Business Insider first reported the existence of $250 million credit line from George Soros to Jared Kushner in June, but didn’t mention its source.