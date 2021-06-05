Jared Bell From Nickelodeon’s ‘Drake & Josh’, Charged For Crimes Involving A Child

Jared Bell, the Nickelodeon star who played Drake in the TV show “Drake and Josh,” has been indicted by a grand jury in Cuyahoga County for alleged crimes involving a minor.

Bell has been indicted on charges of attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Breitbart reports: Jared Bell, 34, entered a not guilty plea and waived the reading of the indictment, Fox 8 News reported. It remains unclear when he was arrested but the actor entered a “not guilty” plea and posted a personal bond of $2,500. A pretrial hearing is set for June 23.

Fox 8 reported the alleged incident happened December 1, 2017, but didn’t elaborate on the nature of the alleged crime. Bell appeared in Cuyahoga County court as recently as Thursday.

In 2014, Bell filed for bankruptcy, reportedly claiming at the time that he owed $581,000.

Drake and Josh aired on the ViacomCBS-owned Nickelodeon for four seasons starting in 2004. After the show ended, Bell voiced the role of Peter Parker in Disney XD’s Ultimate Spider-Man animated series and currently performs as a singer-musician under the name Drake Campana.

Bell is the latest in a string of Nickelodeon veterans who have run into trouble with the law or become embroiled in personal scandals. Last year, actor Cody Longo of the series Hollywood Heights was arrested for a domestic assault charge.