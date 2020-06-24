Japanese Open Borders Reporter Visits CHAZ To Prove It’s Peaceful, Leaves 15 Mins Later With Black Eye

A Japanese artist, leftwing activist and reporter who went to Seattle to cover the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) and to prove to the world that the protest was non-violent only lasted 15 minutes inside CHAZ before he was severely beaten up by some of the “peaceful protestors.”

Oogesa Taro, the organizer of a collaborative social art project called ‘Without Borders’, travelled to the US to explore the ongoing protests that erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Reporting from the ground within the CHAZ, it didn’t take long before Taro was set upon and beaten up by some of the area’s less welcoming residents.

Despite the violent encounter and hostility, Taro’s liberal spirit led him back to the scene of the crime where he continued making excuses for the violent offenders.

“Im back. #CHOP. To prove that this is not a protest that affirms violence. To prove that this is not a violent protest,” he said.

Obviously it’s not funny that he got hurt, but his tweets about it are hilarious. It’s like he’s that person from tiger king who got their arm ripped off, but is determined to prove it’s okay to have captive tigers. He’s like…the lawless rioters were just reacting to the camera — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 23, 2020

The innocent Japanese liberal’s voyage into the heart of America’s civil unrest has generated a lot of laughs online, with some sharing visual representations of Taro’s liberal expectations versus reality.