Japanese Officials Urge Govt To Tell The Truth About Excess Deaths Following Covid Vaccines

Thousands of Japanese citizens died shortly after taking a covid jab, but even though pathologists have determined a causal link between the death sand the vaccine, Japan’s Ministry of Health continues to conduct cover-ups of these deaths.

Some brave individuals are however pushing back in a big way.

Leading the way is Dr. Masanori Fukushima who is suing the Japanese government over the vaccines adverse event cover-ups.

Now Japanese lawmaker Mr. Yanagase Hirofumi has also accused the Japanese government of conducting a cover-up.

Speaking during a hearing this week, Hirofumi urged the Japanese government to tell the truth about the huge number of vaccine injuries and excess deaths.

Japanese lawmaker Mr. Hirofumi, Yanagase speaks out:

"Just in the reported cases alone, there have been as many as 2001 cases of suspected vaccine-induced deaths. There are 52 cases where a pathologist has performed an autopsy and reported that there is a link between the… https://t.co/mOjaG00ZPm pic.twitter.com/dapwQ4RpyZ — ShortShort News (@ShortShort_News) March 13, 2023

GWP has provided a transcript of Mr. Hirofumi’s speech:

The number of deaths in Japan has been on the rise continuously.

As you can see from this panel, the dramatic increase in the number of deaths is quite obvious.

Last year, the number of deaths in 2022, exceeded 1.58 million, the highest number since World War II.

Compared to 2021, the number of deaths has increased by more than 140,000.

Compared to 2020, the number of deaths has increased by a staggering number of 210,000.

Covid didn’t cause so many more deaths. There must be factors (like vaccines). I wonder how the government is analyzing this problem?

Actually, Japan has been flooded with people, complaining of feeling ill after receiving the Covid vaccine. I’ve been carefully monitoring the system of reporting illnesses suspected to be caused by adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine.

But we wonder if the system is functioning properly.

Just in the reported cases alone, there have been as many as 2001 cases of suspected vaccine-induced deaths.

In my firm’s investigation alone, there were approximately 260 cases in which the doctor in charge reported that there was probably a link between the vaccine and the death.

Then, according to the health minister, there are 52 cases where a pathologist has performed an autopsy, and reported that there is a link between the vaccine and the death.

Yet, only one case has been found to have a causal relationship between the vaccine and death

Amazingly, even though more than 2000 people have died after vaccination, more than 99% of this deaths cannot be evaluated due to allegedly insufficient information.

There have already been 2000 deaths. Further, pathologists in charge have autopsied the deaths after vaccination. The pathologist found that the vaccine cost the problem and concluded that there was probably a link between the vaccine and the death. Yeah, only one case has been found to have a cost relationship between the vaccine and death. Under the circumstances, how can the vaccine risk be properly assessed under the circumstances? I wonder how much more information is needed when the pathologist has done an autopsy, and determined that there is a link between the vaccine and the death.

In other words, there are many suspicious cases where vaccines are, probably the cause of death, but if all of them are determined to have no known causal link, the real risk will be overlooked!

For example, a man in his 30s, died three days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. The cause of death was myocarditis. Myocarditis is a commonly recognized as a typical adverse reaction cost by the Covid vaccine. Furthermore, as a result of the autopsy , doctors concluded that there was a link between the vaccine and the death.

Even in such an obvious case, the evaluation committee, made up of a group of amateur academics paid for by the government declared that they could not evaluate causation due to the lack of information.

Last week, a group of bereaved families who lost family members as a result of the vaccination held a press conference.

Mutsuko Suda, who lost her husband, said at that press conference. The government must tell the public, the truth about the danger part of the vaccine from a neutral point of view:

“The number of reported adverse reactions caused by vaccination is present, the types of cases of vaccine, induced injuries, and the number of reported deaths after vaccination”.

The bereaved family’s opinion is extremely appropriate.

As I mentioned earlier, I consider that it is extremely unusual to have reports of more than 2,000 deaths after vaccination.

In the case of the flu vaccine, only 7 deaths were reported in 2021 through a similar system.

According to our calculations, the percantage of reported deaths after the Covid vaccine is more than 38 times higher in comparison with the flu vaccine.