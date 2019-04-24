Japanese Govt Apologies To Citizens Who Were Forcibly Sterilized Under Eugenics Law

The Japanese government has apologized to tens of thousands of people who were forcibly sterilized under a now-defunct eugenics law and promised to pay the survivors compensation

The eugenics law had been designed to “prevent the birth of poor-quality descendants”

Approximately 25,000 people, some as young as nine were sterilized against their will while the 1948 Eugenics Protection Law was in place until 1996.

The law, which allowed doctors to sterilize people with disabilities, was quietly renamed as the Maternity Protection Law

RT reports: The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe devoted 3.2 million yen (US$28,000) to all surviving victims of the program, while Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga extended “sincere remorse and heartfelt apology.”

What we know: