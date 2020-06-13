Japan: Strong Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Ryukyu Islands

The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 6.7 magnitude earthquake near the southern Japanese islands of Ryukyu.

No tsunami warning has been issued so far.

The powerful quake hit at around 00:47 early Sunday (local time) at a depth of 164.8 km (102 mi).

Residents in the region have been advised to monitor the situation and prepare for potential aftershocks.

RT reports: It’s epicenter is estimated to be around 160 km below the surface.

Despite the depth, the tremor was felt in Okinawa, as well as Japan’s southernmost main island of Kyushu, according to local media. No information on potential damage or casualties was immediately available.