Japan Orders Investigation Into Covid Vaccine Deaths as MSM Admit “The Jabs Are Killing Us”

In another case of yesterday’s conspiracy theory becoming today’s fact, mainstream media is finally reporting on what we have known all along. Biden, Fauci and Gates have been sharing misinformation with us. There was no “winter of severe illness and death” for the unvaccinated.

In reality, this is a pandemic of the vaccinated.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Official investigations are being launched and lawsuits are being readied. But before we get to that, let’s take a look at an incredible phenomenon occurring closer to home. That’s right, in the US, mainstream media outlets are beginning to quietly and tentatively report on the truth.

New studies released in recent weeks have revealed that repeated vaccination is causing new Covid variants, including the XBB strain which is spreading across the US Northeast.

And incredibly, the news is now being reported by mainstream media. The Wall Street Journal was the first to tentatively begin covering the story, reporting that some studies suggest it is as different from the original Covid strain from Wuhan as the 2003 SARS virus. This means that people who have been boosted two, three, four and fives times are responsible for creating a whole new virus. And their beloved boosters are useless in protecting them from it.

Yesterday's conspiracy theory is today's fact. Repeated vaccination is likely abetting new variants. A year ago, a piece like this would have never appeared in the mainstream media and flagged as misinformation on twitter. Progress. https://t.co/8gH6FG0kGc — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) January 1, 2023

Should Americans be worried?

It isn’t clear that XBB is any more lethal than other variants, but its mutations enable it to evade antibodies from prior infection and vaccines as well as existing monoclonal antibody treatments. Growing evidence also suggests that repeated vaccinations may make people more susceptible to XBB and could be fueling the virus’s rapid evolution.



“Such rapid and simultaneous emergence of multiple variants with enormous growth advantages is unprecedented,” a Dec. 19 study in the journal Nature notes. Under selective evolutionary pressures, the virus appears to have developed mutations that enable it to transmit more easily and escape antibodies elicited by vaccines and prior infection.



[…] XBB has evolved to elude antibodies induced by the vaccines and breakthrough infections. Hence, the Nature study suggests, “current herd immunity and BA.5 vaccine boosters may not efficiently prevent the infection of Omicron convergent variants.”

Notably, workers who had received more doses were at higher risk of getting sick. Those who received three more doses were 3.4 times as likely to get infected as the unvaccinated, while those who received two were only 2.6 times as likely.

A year ago, an article like this would have never have appeared in the mainstream media. It would have been flagged as misinformation on twitter and promptly memory-holed into the darkest recesses of the internet.

This represents progress and it is thanks to people like you who have resisted the most overwhelming mainstream media brainwashing campaign in history, refused to be coerced by the authorities, and have continued to seek out and share real information.

The way our health officials insisted that people who already had Covid must get the jabs regardless was pure lunacy. Everyone with a brain knew that made no sense and could lead to the creation of new variants but our public health “experts” forced it on everyone anyways.



The vaccinated and boosted are now catching Covid again and again (along with other horrible “side-effects”) thanks to their weakened immune systems.

While cracks are appearing the mainstream media in the Western world, the dam is breaking in Japan where authorities have launched an official investigation into the unprecedented numbers of people dying after receiving Covid-19 vaccinations.

According to reports, Japanese researchers have been instructed to investigate the mechanisms by which experimental mRNA jabs could be causing deaths and severe adverse reactions.

Hiroshima University School of Medicine Prof. Masataka Nagao highlighted how the bodies of vaccinated persons he performed autopsies on were abnormally warm, with upwards of 100 degree F body temperatures.

“The first concern was that the body temperatures of the corpses were very high when the police performed the autopsy,” Nagao declared. “The body temperatures were unusually high, such as 33 or 34 degrees celsius (91-93ºF).”

In other bodies, Nagao says “temperatures were very high at the time of death. Their body temperatures were above the normal temperature, more like over 40 degrees celsius (104ºF).”

Graphing the data, Nagao’s research team found there were significant changes to the genetic makeup of vaccinated autopsied patients’ immune systems.

The research has led Nagao to conclude the vaccine causes immune system abnormalities that prompt inflammation throughout the body, which is likely the cause of the high body temperatures at the time of autopsy.

“Based on the data and the circumstances alone, it is not possible to conclude that the vaccine was the cause of the deaths,” Prof. Nagao said, adding, “However, it is impossible to say that the vaccine was not the cause. We can only say that it is doubtful, but we believe that vaccination was sufficiently related to the immune abnormalities.”

In another report, dermatology expert Prof. Shigetoshi Sano of the Kochi University School of Medicine discussed discovering spike proteins at the site of skin lesions and other skin problems on patients who were vaccinated.

“The spike protein derived from the vaccine was found in the skin,” Sano explained, highlighting a slide showing a bright green region on a lesion made visible by a special dye.

“Spike proteins are locally suppressing the immune system,” Sano told reporters. “As a result, the spike proteins facilitate in reactivation of the herpesvirus.”

The process of the spike proteins degrading in the immune system prompts inflammation throughout the body that also leads to blood clots, Sano concluded.

“The function of the spike proteins to produce adverse reactions is formation of blood clots,” Sano explained. “And even worse, spike proteins can also locally induce inflammation.”

Agreeing that a suppressed immune system makes someone more vulnerable to infection, Sano went on to say, “I don’t know if I should say this, but it has been found that vaccinated people are more likely to get coronavirus than unvaccinated people.”

“Sometimes, things that are not good are introduced into the human body. Vaccination may cause our overall immune system to fail to fight against such bad things,” he warned.

The doctors’ investigations come as Kyoto Univerisity Prof. Emeritus Dr. Masanori Fukushima slammed Japan’s Ministry of Health for refusing to halt its Covid vaccination program, citing data showing a number of adverse reactions and deaths stemming from the jab.

“People are already doing research all over the world,” Fukushima told health ministers during a conference earlier this month. “Japan’s prestige is at stake. You have vaccinated so many people. And yet, only 10% of the members of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, who are leading members of the vaccine campaign have been vaccinated. Is this a fucking joke?”

Watch: