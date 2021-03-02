Japan has pleaded with China to stop subjecting its citizens to mandatory anal swabs after complaints the COVID-19 prosecute causes “psychological pain.”

“Some Japanese reported to our embassy in China that they received anal swab tests, which caused a great psychological pain,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.

The news comes just days after members of the Biden administration complained that they were also subjected to being forcefully anally penetrated by the Chinese government. China eventually claimed the practise was “in error” after the State Department issued a formal complaint to the Communist regime.

Summit.news reports: Much of China’s draconian response to the coronavirus pandemic, which included at one point welding people inside their own homes, has been praised by western media outlets.