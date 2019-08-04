Japan: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Fukushima Coast

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in Japan on Sunday the country’s meteorological agency reported.

The agency first announced that the magnitude was 6.2 and the depth of the epicenter was 50 km, but later revised them to 6.4 and 45 km according to the Japan Times

The quake was felt in the capital Tokyo, some 250km away where buildings shook.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 7.23pm local time, was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture.

Public broadcaster NHK TV said that utility companies were checking on the nuclear reactors in the area.

No immediate tsunami warnings were issued by the Japanese authorities and no damage on the land has been reported so far.

An official has cautioned that quakes of similar intensity could hit the region over the following week or so.

A massive 9.0-magnitude earthquake and tsunami triggered a nuclear disaster in Fukushima in 2011