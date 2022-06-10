January 6 Was a ‘Criminal Conspiracy’ To Overturn Election Says Hillary Clinton

Responding to the public hearing on January 6, Hillary Clinton said what happened on Capitol Hill incident was a “criminal conspiracy” to overturn an election.
According to the twice failed presidential candidate: “It’s pretty simple: We have a right to choose our own leaders. We can’t let anyone take that right away from us. The people involved in the criminal conspiracy to overturn the will of America’s voters—which culminated in the attempted coup of January 6—must be held accountable”.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Breitbart reports: Hillary Clinton, of course, championed the Russian collusion hoax for four years in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election in 2016 without any evidence, during which the Department of Justice and the FBI were weaponized to investigate Trump and his allies.
Latest Videos
Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead
George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order
Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online
Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
Whether or not the Democrats’ constant chest-pounding over January 6 will bear any fruit for them in the mid-term election remains to be seen, but some Democrats in vulnerable districts have expressed skepticism behind closed doors, according to a recent report from Axios.
“I think they’re incredibly important, but I wouldn’t call them pivotal to the election,” Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) said of the hearings.
One anonymous Democrat in a swing district simply said “No” when asked if January 6 should be an election issue while hoping that the hearings would provide “a lot of powerful information” or a “holy sh*t” moment.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- January 6 Was a ‘Criminal Conspiracy’ To Overturn Election Says Hillary Clinton - June 10, 2022
- EU Parliament Approves Ban on New Fossil Fuel Cars by 2035 - June 10, 2022
- Biden Trips Up Stairs To Air Force One, Yet Again - June 10, 2022