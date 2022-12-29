January 6 Committee Drops Donald Trump Subpoena

The House January 6 committee has formally withdrawn its subpoena of former President Donald Trump.

“In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena” Rep. Bernie Thompson (D-MI) wrote in a Wednesday night letter sent to Trump’s attorneys.

The letter, obtained by CNN, continued: “Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena”

Trump was subpoenaed in October for documents and testimony related to its investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Trump responded by suing the committee to block the subpoena.

ZeroHedge reports: Trump took a victory lap on Truth Social, writing: “Was just advised that the Unselect Committee of political Thugs has withdrawn the Subpoena of me concerning the January 6th Protest of the CROOKED 2020 Presidential Election. They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court. Perhaps the FBI’s involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision. In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!”

As CNN notes, the committee has already dropped several subpoenas against other witnesses, and has wrapped up its investigation by referring Trump to the DOJ for potential criminal prosecution on four separate charges. The referrals, however, hold no legal weight.