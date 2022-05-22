Jankowicz Says Critics of Biden’s Ministry of Truth Are ‘Domestic Terrorists’

Nina Jankowicz, the disgraced former chair of Biden’s ‘Ministry of Truth’, has declared that anyone who criticizes the Orwellian department is a “domestic terrorist.”
Jankowicz complained during a CBS interview on Friday that Biden’s Ministry of Truth board was a victim of Russian disinformation.
“The Disinformation Governance Board was the victim of disinformation,” Jankowicz breathlessly stated.
“Disinformation is false information spread with malign intent and clearly there was a malign intent on some actors in the media and in politics who just really stood up to the formation of this board because it would be confronting misinformation.”
“[Critics] completely mischaracterized its mission and frankly, this childish behavior is endangering our national security now,” Jankowicz added.
Infowars.com reports: Jankowicz claimed the board was “set up” to counter “misinformation” about issues like the collapsed southern border and the rigged 2020 presidential election.
“This board was set up to counter real disinformation that makes Americans less safe. Things about false information related to disasters, border security, our elections and other critical infrastructure like pipelines and banks,” she said.
Jankowicz resigned from the board this week after the DHS announced Monday it would be put on “pause” for 75 days for “review” following intense public backlash.
The DHS declared that the review of its Disinformation Board would aim to find ways to “instill trust” after receiving criticism from the left and the right over its attempt to police the First Amendment.
Jankowicz previously compared freedom of speech to “fairy dust” and called for “verified” Twitter users to be granted the ability to edit other people’s tweets if they deem it as “misinformation.”
Watch the full CBS interview: