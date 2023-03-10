Jane Fonda: ‘Pro-Life Politicians Should Be Murdered’

Actress Jane Fonda has called for the murder of pro-life politicians as a solution to pro-life laws around the country and in order to ensure American women have access to abortion.

During an appearance on ABC’s The View on Friday, Fonda argued that women must not lose the right to retain agency over their own bodies and choose when and how many children to have.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Now Walgreens won’t even offer the abortion pill in 21 states. It’s against the law in those states. So Walgreens, I guess, has to follow the law. We find that very upsetting. What do you think about it?”

Actress Lily Tomlin said, “All of this stuff that has gone on with the change in laws and the backsliding in the country is pretty terrifically awful.”

When asked for a solution to new pro-life laws around the country, Jane Fonda declares that they need to "murder" Republican politicians.

Joy Behar immediately jumps in to claim "she's just kidding," warning "they'll pick up on that and run with it."

Fonda gives a negative look. pic.twitter.com/17QJ4tP1pW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 10, 2023

Fonda said, “Except though we have experienced for many decades now of having agency over our bodies, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like. We know what that’s done for our lives. We’re not going back. I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back.”

Behar asked, “Besides marching and protesting, what else do you suggest?”

Fonda said, “Well, I’ve thought of murder.”

Tomlin said, “It’s not going to happen overnight — what did you say?”

Fonda repeated, “Murder.”

Behar said, “She’s kidding. Wait a second. She’s just kidding.”

Tomlin said, “Don’t say that.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) released a statement indicating that she has reported Jane Fonda to the Capitol Police regarding the threats made to pro-life politicians.