Jane Fonda: Coronavirus Is God’s Gift to the Left Because It’ll Help Biden Destroy Trump

Far-left Hollywood actress Jane Fonda called coronavirus “God’s gift to the left” because it enables Joe Biden to beat President Trump this November.

Fonda was urging Americans to vote for Biden and warned the upcoming election is a crossroads for the country.

“We are people who can help determine which way humanity goes. What a great gift, what a tremendous opportunity, we’re just so lucky, we just have to use it with every ounce of intelligence and courage and wherewithal we have,” Fonda said in a video published online.

“I just think COVID is God’s gift to the left,” Fonda added.

“That’s a terrible thing to say. I think it was a very difficult thing to send down to us, but it has ripped the Band-Aid off who [Trump] is and what he stands for and what is being done to average people and working people in this country.”

“We can see it now, people who couldn’t see it before, you know, they see it now and we have a chance to harness that anger.” she continued.

Foxnews.com reports: The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has killed over 200,000 Americans and over one million people worldwide. It has also crippled the American economy and crushed many small businesses across the nation.

Fonda has been controversial for years because of her far-left political leanings.

Many veterans of the Vietnam War still refer to the actress as “Hanoi Jane,” recalling Fonda’s disastrous trip to North Vietnam in 1972 when she was photographed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down American pilots. Fonda has long since apologized for the incident.