Prison guards are routinely stripping, sexually abusing, hogtying, and brutally beating the January 6 protestors currently incarcerated, according to a disturbing new report.

Ryan Samsel was leading the charge against Capitol Hill Police during the January 6 protests. Samsel pushed the flimsy bike racks and stormed the US Capitol that day.

Since his arrest, Samsel has been held indefinitely in Washington DC. On March 21, he was awakened by correctional officers, his hands zip-tied, then walked to an unoccupied cell and brutally beaten to a bloody pulp by the officers. The beating was so bad, Samsel lost one of his eyes.

But he was not alone.

Joseph McBride: What I can say about the Jan. 6 protesters who remain incarcerated or detained at this point, is that their constitutional rights and human rights are being violated by the Department of Justice and the Federal Government at this very moment. The law is clear that no type of punishment is appropriate for a detainee. Despite that numerous detainees are being held in solitary confinement for long periods of time. They’re being denied medical care. They’re taking beatings. They’re being denied sleep. They’re being psychologically, emotionally, and physically tortured on a regular basis, Greg Kelly: Hold on a second. Who’s beating them up? Joseph McBride: I am alleging that the guards are beating them up. The staff are beating prisoners on a regular basis and have been doing so for a long time. This is no exaggeration. Greg Kelly: Was your client Richard Barnett beaten up by staff? Joseph McBride: He absolutely was. He was beaten. He was dragged. He was hog-tied. One time his pants dropped below his ankles exposing his private parts while he was taking a beating in front of a female officer. And he had to beg and plead to pull his pants up.

The Jan. 6 political prisoners are being treated worse than America’s most dangerous enemies.

Where the hell are all the human rights groups?

