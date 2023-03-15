Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Her Oscar Statue ‘They/Them’ Pronouns

Fact checked
March 15, 2023 Niamh Harris Entertainment 0
Jamie Lee Curtis
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis has announced she is giving her best supporting actress Oscar statue “they/them” pronouns in honor of her transgender “daughter” Ruby.

During an interview on NBC’s Today show, Jamie Lee Curtis held her Oscar up for the camera while tearfully declaring: “In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a ‘they/them,…I’m just going to call them ‘them’, ‘they/them,’ and they are doing great.”

Curtis won the Oscar for best supporting actress for the indie sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

GWP reports: While trying to be the wokest of the woke, however, Curtis is facing backlash from the those she so desperately wants to be enmeshed with.  Critics question the win of a white woman in a category dominated by diverse nominees.

Curtis was up against costar Stephanie Hsu,  Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin and Hong Chau for The Whale.

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)