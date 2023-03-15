Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Her Oscar Statue ‘They/Them’ Pronouns

Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis has announced she is giving her best supporting actress Oscar statue “they/them” pronouns in honor of her transgender “daughter” Ruby.

During an interview on NBC’s Today show, Jamie Lee Curtis held her Oscar up for the camera while tearfully declaring: “In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a ‘they/them,…I’m just going to call them ‘them’, ‘they/them,’ and they are doing great.”

“In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a ‘they/them,’” Jamie Lee Curtis said about her #Oscars trophy. pic.twitter.com/h9Ik0SNBzE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 14, 2023

Curtis won the Oscar for best supporting actress for the indie sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

GWP reports: While trying to be the wokest of the woke, however, Curtis is facing backlash from the those she so desperately wants to be enmeshed with. Critics question the win of a white woman in a category dominated by diverse nominees.

Curtis was up against costar Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin and Hong Chau for The Whale.

random mundane white woman in film, one of the antagonists even, winning in a film with a primarily asian cast is crazy https://t.co/OyAYxwjuLW — gbae⋆lola (@gbennylola) March 13, 2023

so you're basically telling me that woman who had very short screen time on that movie won and not her pic.twitter.com/vT9TmOLXvg — robin🚇 (@cineslashers) March 13, 2023