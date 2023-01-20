Jamie Lee Curtis Deletes Instagram Post Showing Naked Child Stuffed In a Suitcase

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis has deleted a disturbing Instagram post after followers noticed a photo in the background showing a naked child stuffed in a suitcase, with many commenters comparing the so-called “art” to John Podesta and Jeffrey Epstein.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who endorsed Biden for president in 2020 and is currently attracting Oscar buzz for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, shared a photo of her Comet Productions office on Instagram earlier this week. While the actress drew attention to the designer office furniture, a deeply disturbing photo hanging on the wall attracted the most attention.

The photo depicts a naked child stuffed painfully into a suitcase or box, with legs crammed together at uncomfortable angles and what appears a look of acute discomfort on the child’s face. It remains unclear who the photographer is and what the piece is meant to represent.

Why does Jamie Lee Curtis have a picture of a naked child stuffed inside a suitcase on her wall?



Strong Epstein vibes. pic.twitter.com/DJSIaZkkVm — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) January 17, 2023

5 days ago Hollywood has-been Jamie Lee Curtis posted a vaccine ad for Pfizer on Instagram



3 days ago she posted an extremely disturbing picture she has in her home of a child stuffed in a suitcase



We have serious questions https://t.co/imDedvKJSk pic.twitter.com/Wr5Ss5Puer — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 17, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis @jamieleecurtis is this you with the Podesta Artwork? Asking for the World. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/IIWtDu8oj6 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill8) January 17, 2023

Breitbart report: In her original Instagram post, the actress revealed she tested positive for COVID. She also explained why she posted a picture of her office, though she didn’t address the bizarre photo in the background.

“Ok. This is a weird post. But I have Covid, so f*ck it. During one of the SAG nomination panels for @everythingeverywheremovie I told the story of how I ended up with my office furnished with my beautiful Pollack chairs from that movie,” she wrote.

“I mentioned if people followed me, that was not a cheap trick to try to get people to boost my numbers, but I couldn’t figure out how else to get the picture out into the world, that I would post a picture of them on my IG in my offices for @comet.pictures and I am a truth teller so here you go.”

Jamie Lee Curtis recently revealed that her son Thomas transitioned into a woman and now goes by the name Ruby. The actress said she fears transphobia toward her son-turned-daughter.

“I have a trans daughter. There are threats against her life just [for] her existence as a human being,” Curtis told a Spanish radio station in October.