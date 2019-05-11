James Woods Explains Why His Twitter Days Are ‘In The Past’

Conservative actor and popular Twitter user James Woods has vowed to boycott Twitter until the platform stops censoring conservative voices and allows free speech.

James Woods, one of the most prominent conservative voices on the platform, said on Thursday that he will no longer be using Twitter after the platform suspended him and then deleted a tweet that he refused to take down.

Twitter has received widespread criticism from users and lawmakers for its liberal bias and ongoing censorship of conservatives.

“Twitter demanded that I rescind my tweet paraphrasing Emerson,” Woods said in a statement to The Daily Wire. “It now seems they have chosen to delete that tweet from my account without my permission. Until free speech is allowed on Twitter, I will not be permitted to participate in our democracy with my voice. As long as Jack Dorsey remains the coward he seems to be, my Twitter days are in the past.“

Daily Wire report: Woods was suspended in late April over a tweet that stated: “If you try to kill the King, you better not miss. #HangThemAll.”

Of course Twitter doesn’t inform his followers. @RealJamesWoods has received the following email: pic.twitter.com/2nnnVBVktQ — Sara Miller (@Millerita) April 20, 2019

The Daily Wire has reached out to Twitter for clarification on what specific rules Woods’ tweet allegedly broke and will report on what answers the social media platform gives.

Woods received an outpouring of support including from President Donald Trump, who tweeted: “How can it be possible that James Woods (and many others), a strong but responsible Conservative Voice, is banned from Twitter? Social Media & Fake News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, have no idea the problems they are causing for themselves. VERY UNFAIR!”

How can it be possible that James Woods (and many others), a strong but responsible Conservative Voice, is banned from Twitter? Social Media & Fake News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, have no idea the problems they are causing for themselves. VERY UNFAIR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

“It’s interesting how @twitter and @facebook both seem more concerned with silencing non-violent people who hold political opinions they disagree with, than violent terrorist organizations and the people that support them,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted. “Is @RealJamesWoods really more ‘dangerous’ than Hamas?”

It's interesting how @twitter and @facebook both seem more concerned with silencing non-violent people who hold political opinions they disagree with, than violent terrorist organizations and the people that support them. Is @RealJamesWoods really more "dangerous" than Hamas? https://t.co/PQtEVMgQBO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 5, 2019

“How is it that @RealJamesWoods is currently being banned on Twitter, but @JimCarrey is not?” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted. “It’s certainly not any standard based on ‘hate.’ Carrey’s latest Twitter ‘art’ shows Bill Barr drowning in a sea of vomit. @Jack – how ‘bout we let everybody speak and the People decide?”