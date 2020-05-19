James Woods: Donald Trump ‘LOVES USA More Than Any President in My Lifetime’

Hollywood actor James Woods gave a refreshingly honest assessment of President Donald Trump on Sunday – and it turns out POTUS approves.

“Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual. He is vain, insensitive, and raw,” the ‘Once Upon a Time in America’ star tweeted. “But he loves America more than any President in my liftetime. He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I’ll take him any day over any of these bums.”

I think that is a great compliment. Thank you James! https://t.co/8ZfHD4LjT1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020

President Trump re-tweeted Woods’ praise, adding: “I think that is a great compliment. Thank you James!”

“Rough men stay the course. Treachery, however, is the most dangerous enemy a leader can face. Even Caesar succumbed to it. Be wary. Stay strong. God bless.” Woods responded, adding the #ObamaGate hashtag.

And indeed it was intended as such, Mr. President. Rough men stay the course. Treachery, however, is the most dangerous enemy a leader can face. Even Caesar succumbed to it. Be wary. Stay strong. God bless. #ObamaGate https://t.co/nXnKc1en9i — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2020

Along with Jon Voight, James Woods is one of just a handful of Hollywood figures to openly support the American president.

Woods has recently used Twitter to hit out against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom for their poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also used the hashtag #KillerCuomo to draw attention to the New York governor’s poor decision to force elder-care facilities to accept coronavirus patients, which likely led to the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of elderly people.

Breitbart.com reports: Woods has also repeatedly hammered ObamaGate, and Joe Biden’s ties to the growing scandal.