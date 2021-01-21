James Comey: It’s Time to BURN Republican Party to the Ground

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey has called for the Repulican Party to be burned to the ground following President Trump’s departure from the White House

Comey, a fierce opponent of Trump, said he believes the Republican Party needs rebuilding from the ground up.

“The Republican party needs to be burned down or changed,” Comey said.

Comey also expressed hope of a “fault breaking apart, a break between the Trumpists and those people who want to try and build a responsible conservative party.”

“Who would want to be part of an organization that at its core is built on lies and racism and know-nothingism? It’s just not a healthy political organization,” he said.

“They tell themselves stories like: ‘I’ve got to deal with this to protect the country; because I’m so important to the nation, I’ll make these compromises,’” Comey added.

“And then he’s eaten your soul, it’s too late, and then you’re the attorney general of the United States marching across Lafayette Square thick with choking pepper smoke after protesters have been cleared so the man can hold the Bible up. That’s where you end up,” he continued:

“What Donald Trump has done for the last five years is attack the building from the outside to weaken its foundation. He’s withdrawn the control rods, and that’s a recipe for a nuclear disaster, a radioactive release. That’s what you saw on Capitol Hill, our own Chernobyl when the ugly radioactive violence and racism of America explodes in public view.“

Comey also claimed it was not in the “best interests” to create “daily drama in our nation’s capital for three years as part of the United States versus Trump.”

He warned going in such a direction would “give him the oxygen and the attention that he so craves and make it so much harder for a new president to heal the country both spiritually and physically, and to get some people out of the fog of lies that they’re trapped in.”

Comey concluded that the Senate should convict Trump and allow “prosecutors in New York pursue him for the fraudster he was before he took office.”

“That mixture accommodates the important public interest of the rule of law being asserted but doesn’t do it in a way that makes it impossible for a new president to move the country on,” he said.

Comey also told BBC Newsnight last week that though he believes Trump should be in jail, Biden ought to pardon him.

WATCH:

“Donald Trump belongs in jail.”



Ex-FBI Director @Comey says while he “obviously believes” the president should be in jail, he doesn’t think “pursuing that is in the best interests of the American people”, adding Joe Biden should "consider" pardoning Donald Trump#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/RUghKyq5nW — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 13, 2021

“Now I don’t know whether Donald Trump, he’s not a genius, but he might figure out that [if] he accepts a pardon, that’s an omission of guilt, the United States Supreme Court has said,” Comey said.

“But as part of healing the country and getting us to a place where we can focus on things that are going to matter over the next four years, I think Joe Biden is going to have to at least think about that,” he concluded.