Confirmed: James Comey Was A Communist Before Joining FBI

In an unearthed 2003 interview with New York Magazine, James Comey, who would go on to helm the FBI a decade later, admitted on the record that he was a Communist before he joined the Bureau.

McCarthy warned the United States about the long term Communist plan to infiltrate and destroy America from within, and it is now clear that they almost managed to pull off their audacious heist.

The bombshell news means that it is now confirmed the heads of Obama’s FBI and CIA, Comey and John Brennan, were both Communists during the Cold War, yet somehow climbed the ranks within the same US intelligence community that had spent decades fighting that very ideology.

“In college, I was left of center,” Comey told New York Magazine, and through a gradual process I found myself more comfortable with a lot of the ideas and approaches the Republicans were using.” He voted for Carter in 1980, but in ’84, “I voted for Reagan—I’d moved from Communist to whatever I am now. I’m not even sure how to characterize myself politically. Maybe at some point, I’ll have to figure it out.”

Of note, Comey’s wife and four daughters were all giant Hillary Clinton supporters who wanted her to win “really badly.”

WTF?! Former FBI Director James Comey started out as a Communist like CIA Director John Brennan in the 1970s: "I’d moved from Communist to whatever I am now," Comey told New York Magazine in 2003https://t.co/nwJyyKOnjZ — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 16, 2019

“Former CIA Director John Brennan […] admitted in 2016 to voting Communist in the 1970s,” that outlet pointed out. Sure enough, CNN broke that story two months before the presidential election.

“I voted for the Communist Party candidate,” Brennan admitted during a Congressional Black Caucus Foundation conference. He revealed that during his 1980 polygraph test for admission to the CIA, he momentarily thought about covering up this fact before ultimately telling the truth to the examiner.

Conservative Tribune report: That Communist candidate was Gus Hall, a radical leftist who supported the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and ran for president four times.

Since Brennan admitted his Communist sympathies during his 1980 polygraph but was too young to vote in 1972, it’s nearly certain that he voted for the avowed Communist candidate in 1976, just four years before joining the CIA.

Based on his admission, it’s very possible that Comey voted for the very same Soviet-backed Communist candidate.

Disturbingly, there wasn’t much time between when both Comey and Brennan were Communists and when they entered public service — and rose to the very top.

Communism isn’t something you casually walk away from. It’s an all-encompassing worldview; if you leave it behind, everything in your worldview has to shift. Remember, this was near the height of the Cold War, when siding with communists meant seeing eye-to-eye with the USSR while American soldiers were fighting and dying at the hands of Soviet-backed North Vietnam.

And it’s also worth noting that Comey didn’t seem all that eager to distance himself from Communism during his 2003 interview or clarify that he had long outgrown those radical views. Instead, he weakly described his politics as “whatever I am now,” and said he wasn’t “sure how to characterize myself politically.”

At the end of the day, we don’t know what is in the hearts and minds of Comey and Brennan. We may never truly know where their sympathies lie, but the president’s instincts about distrusting both men may have been right all along.