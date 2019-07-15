James Bond: Black Female Actor Is Revealed As ‘The New 007’

After years of rumors about who would replace Daniel Craig in the James Bond film series — with many people predicting the role would be handed to a black man — the producers have reportedly handed the iconic role to a black woman.

The news comes just weeks after African-American singer Halle Bailey was cast as Ariel in Disney’s live action remake of the Little Mermaid.

The Daily Mail has quoted from an anonymous “movie insider”, who says that the 25th film opens with Bond (Daniel Craig), retired in Jamaica, being called back to action to fight a new villain.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says, “Come in 007”, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman,” the source said. “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007.”

Lynch, 31, made her film debut in 2011’s Fast Girls, but her breakthrough role came earlier this year, as fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel.

However, it’s not as straight forward as it seems. Lynch won’t be playing Bond in the film, but she will have the famous 007 callsign.

What’s going on?

The Daily Mail reported the following late Saturday:

Per DailyCaller:

Yeah, you can go ahead and assume this is a test run of some kind to see how fans react. If they’re done with Lynch getting the callsign and codename, then don’t be surprised if we see her eventually just take over the whole thing.

This is Daniel Craig’s last time as the famous spy, and that means the studio hasn’t found somebody new. Would they really choose a woman?

Who knows, but I never thought we’d ever see anybody else have the callsign 007. Yet, here we are.

Let me be as clear as I possibly can be here because I don’t want any confusion. I have no issue with the new report and I have no issue with any man playing Bond if he can pull it off.

However, I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say making a woman James Bond is an atrocious idea. I don’t care how talented they are. His name is James for a reason and he’s a womanizing badass spy.

Doesn’t exact work the same if it’s a woman.

If the new James Bond going forward is a woman, you can expect fans to revolt. It’s that simple.