JAIL TIME: US Military Confirms Fauci LIED – Approved Gain of Function Research

Project Veritas has released bombshell U.S. military documents which prove Dr. Anthony Fauci lied about gain-of-function research with Communist China shortly before the pandemic began.

The newly released military documents prove that Dr. Fauci’s testimony under oath was a lie – a crime punishable by up to five years in federal prison.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: EcoHealth Alliance, an organization infamous for taking funding from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID to conduct controversial research into the engineering of coronavirus at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, requested funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in 2018 for Wuhan coronavirus researches.

DoD documents obtained by Veritas indicate that the military research agency rejected EcoHealth’s research proposal on the basis that the group’s research was too similar to gain-of-function.

“DARPA rejected the proposal because the work was too close to violating the gain-of-function moratorium, despite what Peter Daszak [EcoHealth Alliance’s president] says in the proposal.” The same document, authored by a Marine Corps major, goes on to assert that Dr. Fauci’s NIAID agreed to fund the research, in what amounts to inconsistent bureaucratic definition of gain-of-function research, which is barred by the federal government.

Major Joseph Murphy, the former DARPA research fellow who authored the document, offered comment to Project Veritas urging individuals within the federal government he alleges are withholding truth to step forward.

“Find the moral courage to come forward. Don’t let a lie be our legacy to posterity.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci has fanatically insisted that the researched EcoHealth Alliance conducted in Wuhan did not meet the definition of gain-of-function research, with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases utilizing a nebulous and repeatedly changed definition of the controversial research. Gain of function entails breeding existing viruses to enhance their own lethality and transmissibility, presented considerable dangers to mankind by accelerating the dangerous evolution of viruses.