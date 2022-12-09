Jacinda Ardern’s Secret Police Snatch Unvaxxed Baby in Midnight Raid; Threaten To Arrest Mom

A team of New Zealand police officers working under direct orders from Jacinda Ardern have seized baby Will during a midnight raid, sending shockwaves through the country.

The latest twist in the disturbing saga of the unjabbed four-month-old infant spells bad news for parents and supporters of medical freedom in New Zealand.

Baby Will’s parents, Samantha Savage and Cole Reeves, recently revealed to Alex Jones how and why the Ardern regime awarded itself custody of the child over a feud dealing with blood tainted by the experimental Covid vaccines.

Baby will needs a blood transfusion as part of a much-needed surgery and the parents are simply asking for non-vaccinated blood to be used.

Infowars.com reports: However, New Zealand decided to send in police officers to medically kidnap Will instead of providing the easily obtainable blood.

According to Counterspin Media‘s Telegram channel, “Four police officers entered the room where baby Will and his twin brother slept soundly. Without notice, they seized him” on Wednesday night.

The father, Cole, said, “Baby Will has tonight been ripped from his bed and his mum, in a display of ultimate cowardice by masked people dressed as police at 11 o’clock at night, to be made to undergo invasive procedures, before being forced against our Will to have a rushed and unprepared for surgery.”

The Telegram post urged the hospital staff to provide Will “with an uncontaminated blood supply” and called for a protest outside the facility Thursday morning.

In a second update, Counterspin wrote, “Baby Will has surgery at 8am this morning. Just before midnight last night, Baby Will was uplifted by the police while he slept. Sam, his mother, and his twin brother were allowed to join him. However, Cole, his father, had to leave the hospital. Sam is exhausted and very scared given there are two police officers in her room.”

The post explained police officers won’t let Samantha fall asleep and are even following her to use the restroom.

Even worse, a policewoman guarding Samantha revealed they intend to arrest the mother in the morning.

