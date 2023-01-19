Jacinda Ardern Quits As PM As Citizens Demand Her Arrest For ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Jacinda Ardern announced she is resigning as Prime Minister of New Zealand, prompting millions of people to take to social media and demand the far-left authoritarian face justice for her crimes.

Ardern, who is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, will leave the Prime Minister’s office no later than February 7, after declaring that she “no longer had enough in the tank” for the job.

“I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not,” Ardern said. “I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.”

“I am human, politicians are human. We give all that we can for as long as we can. And then it’s time. And for me, it’s time.”

BREAKING: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek reelection and plans to stand down no later than early February https://t.co/8fV0bsPuov pic.twitter.com/2QmblKEveL — Reuters (@Reuters) January 19, 2023

Ardern inflicted draconian lockdown measures on the New Zealand public during the COVID-19 pandemic. After briefly lifting restrictions, the country reimposed lockdowns after a single COVID-19 case was reported, urging citizens to stay home except in cases of “essential personal movement.”

Ardern also delayed the country’s parliamentary election by four weeks in August 2020 due to the pandemic, saying, “ultimately I want to ensure we have a well-run election that gives all voters the best chance to receive all the information they need.”

The people of New Zealand have not forgiven her for using New Zealand as a testing ground for World Economic Forum policies and pushing vaccines on the gullible and vulnerable in society.

Social media was flooded with calls for Ardern to be arrested for “crimes against humanity” immediately following the news that she will be standing down as Prime Minister.

Regardless of her pending resignation, Crime Minister Jacinda Ardern should be tried and convicted for Crimes Against Humanity. pic.twitter.com/1eMRr3PcsV — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) January 19, 2023

Jacinda Ardern has resigned as PM of New Zealand 🔥🔥



How bold of her to run for the hills before she is tried for Crimes Against Humanity 👀 pic.twitter.com/xemQOH4otT — KC Tha Gr8 (@KC4Gr8NESS) January 19, 2023

The Dictator knew her time was up. Hopefully she’ll eventually be prosecuted for her crimes against humanity and that the rest of Klaus’ puppets follow suit https://t.co/KeDXYL5HFr via @MailOnline — the World is senseless (@NBamford3) January 19, 2023