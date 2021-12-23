‘Jabs 4 Jesus’: Archbishop of Canterbury SLAMS Unvaccinated as ‘Unchristian’

The Archbishop of Canterbury has slammed unvaccinated people in the UK as unchristian, and says those who refuse to take the experimental shot are violating the principle of “loving thy neighbour.”

The ‘woke’ Reverend Justin Welby, the top bishop in the Church of England, said that getting jabbed is a “moral issue” which supersedes faith.

“It’s not about me and my rights to choose, it’s about how I love my neighbour. Vaccination reduces my chances — doesn’t eliminate — but it reduces my chances of getting ill and reducing my chances of getting ill, reduces my chances of infecting others,” Welby told ITV news on Tuesday.

“It’s very simple, so I would say yes, to love one another as Jesus said, get vaccinated, get boosted,” he said.

Breitbart.com reports: The archbishop refused to comment on whether he believed not getting the vaccine without medical exemptions was a sin, however, he said that he agreed that it is a moral issue, saying: “I’m going to step out on thin ice here and say, yes, I think it is.”

“Now obviously there are some people who, for health reasons, can’t be vaccinated – different question,” Welby caveated.

Responding to the pronouncement, Church of England curate Jamie Franklin told Breitbart London: “I think the archbishop’s comments betray a total lack of understanding of the objections to the COVID-19 vaccine which include safety concerns, concerns about the use of aborted foetal tissue in the development of said vaccines, and concerns about the use of coercion, scapegoating and persecution of those who are deemed to be non-compliant.

“The archbishop also appears completely unconcerned about the emergence of a biosecurity state in which the government has arrogated to itself the power to mandate medical treatments for its citizens, thereby fundamentally altering the nature of the relationship between the individual and the state,” Franklin added.

The Church of England curate, who hosts the Irreverend podcast, went on to say: “Many people are finding it more and more difficult to believe in the narrative pedalled by the government and corporate media and are wondering what on earth is going on.

“The archbishop’s comment do not address any of these concerns and his repeated use of the phrase love your neighbour’ is a misnomer in this context.”

Welby has long been a vocal supporter of the vaccination programme in Britain, hailing the jab as “an answer to prayer” upon receiving his first dose last January.

The top Anglican has come under criticism for his stance during the lockdowns, in which churches were forced to turn away parishioners, even during the sacred Easter holiday.

In April of this year, Welby admitted that he should have done more to fight for the right of churches to remain open, acknowledging that he was too “risk averse”.

“”I got quite a few things wrong at the beginning… I didn’t push hard enough to keep churches available for at least individual prayer in the first lockdown. We also said clergy couldn’t go in, and personally I feel I made a mistake with that,” he said.

“I can make all kinds of excuses. I still think I was too risk-averse.”

While the Church of England has so far come out in opposition to forcing worshipers to present vaccine passports, there has been a growing movement to implement health passes.

The Church has said that vaccine passports would “run contrary to the principle of the Church being a home and a refuge for all.”