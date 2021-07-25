Jab Up or Pay Up! NFL To Fine Unvaccinated Players For Breaching Covid Protocols

The NFL has vowed to punish players who refuse to give up their medical autonomy by fining them a whopping $14,650 if they breach Covid protocols.

According to aggressive new restrictions targeting unvaccinated players, the NFL announced on Saturday that if a player violates one of the league-mandated Covid protocols that applies to unvaccinated players, they will receive the fine.

Breitbart.com reports: The new penalty comes on the heels of another restriction announced this week in which the league said that if a Covid outbreak among unvaccinated players caused a game to be canceled, players from neither team would be paid. Moreover, the team that had the outbreak would forfeit the game and be liable for financial penalties.

“We do not anticipate adding a ’19th week’ to accommodate games that cannot be rescheduled within the current 18 weeks of the regular season,” the league stated.

According to NFL protocols, teams with 85% percent of their rosters vaccinated will have far fewer restrictions than teams that fall below that mark.

On Friday, longtime NFL assistant Rick Dennison parted ways with the Vikings after refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

According to league rules, all Tier 1 personnel, including coaches, must receive the vaccine or provide religious and/or medical reasons for why they cannot. Dennison’s departure comes after Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins tweeted and then deleted a post saying that the league’s threat to punish teams if players choose not to receive the coronavirus vaccine had prompted him to ponder his future in the NFL.