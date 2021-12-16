J.K. Rowling Blasts Scottish Police For Logging Male Rapists As ‘Women’

Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling has publicly mocked Scottish police for documenting male rapists as “women.”

Police Scotland said that they would record rapes as being carried out by a woman if the if the attacker “identified as a female” and even if they had not legally changed gender.

In a tweet on Sunday, Rowling shared an article from the Times highlighting the absurdity of the practice by citing three slogans from George Orwell’s 1984.

“War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman,” tweeted Rowling.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2021

Breitbart reports: According to the Times, Police Scotland said “that they would log rapes as being carried out by a woman if the accused person insists, even if they have not legally changed gender.” The shift in documentation comes as the Scottish government reportedly wants to “remove medical checks for those seeking a gender recognition certificate and shorten the time people have to live as their new gender before it is legally recognized.”

Kenny MacAskill, the former Scottish justice secretary and current Alba party MP for East Lothian, said that the policy reaches the height of absurdity and poses a dangerous threat.

“As a lawyer for 20 years and justice secretary for almost eight, I’ve seen some legal absurdities,” MacAskill told the Times. “But this tops it all and is dangerous. It’s physically impossible and is about dogma overriding common sense. Women prisoners are being harmed by this and vital crime statistics rendered useless.”

Gary Ritchie, assistant chief constable, outlined to MacAskill the various different types of scenarios in which a male rapist would be regarded as a woman:

“Where a person born male obtains a full gender recognition certificate and then commits rape.”

“Where a person born male but who identifies as a female and does not have a full GRC . . . commits rape”

Police Scotland Detective Superintendent Fil Capaldi said the organization will classify a person by the gender they declare and will not seek proof of biological sex.

“The sex/gender identification of individuals who come into contact with the police will be based on how they present or how they self-declare, which is consistent with the values of the organization,” said Capaldi.

“Police Scotland requires no evidence or certification as proof of biological sex or gender identity other than a person’s self-declaration unless it is pertinent to any investigation with which they are linked,” Capaldi added.