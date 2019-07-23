Ivanka Trump Accused of ‘Racism’ for Buying Daughter a White Puppy

Ivanka Trump has been accused of ‘racism’ by liberals after she shared a photo of a white puppy she bought for her daughter’s birthday.

“Meet Winter, Arabella’s birthday dream come true,” the first daughter wrote on Twitter.

But enraged race-obsessed liberals have accused Ivanka of playing the “race card” because the dog is white.

Rt.com reports: Some commenters speculated on the dog’s breed, suggesting Winter was part Pomeranian and part Husky. Others –seeing things through the rainbow-tinted goggles of wokeness– saw bare-faced white supremacy.

“How darling,” snarked actress Nancy Lee Grahn. “I see you skipped a rescue and went straight to an Aryan breeder. Does it sit and sieg heil yet?”

Good thing it’s a white dog. Your dad hates the blacks . — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 21, 2019

“If it was a brown dog, would you put it in a cage?” asked liberal writer Jon Zal, referring to the Trump administration’s controversial policy of separating illegal immigrant children from their parents at the Mexican border.

Some commenters rolled their eyes at the #resistance dog-pile. “If you get angry over Ivanka posting a picture of a dog,”one wrote, “seek professional help. You desperately need it.” Conservative pundit Mark Levin called the whole debacle “example 114,703” of how the left is “consumed with hate.”