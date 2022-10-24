It’s Wrong To Ban Puberty Blockers & Sex Reassignment Surgery For Children Says Biden

Joe Biden took part in a sit-down interview on Sunday to discuss the midterms and the failing Democrat agenda.

Biden relied on his notecards to get through the discussion with NowThis ‘Make Your Mark’ where he claimed it was wrong for States to stop children having reassignment surgery.

Joe Biden says “it’s wrong” for states to ban sex reassignment surgery and puberty blockers for kids. pic.twitter.com/INu6ncxHQ3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2022

The Gateway Pundit reports: Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender ‘activist’ (biological male) and raging misogynist who mocks women for a living, asked Joe Biden if it is wrong for states to ban sex reassignment surgery for children (genital mutilation).

Biden said he believes it is wrong for states to ban puberty blockers for children.

“I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that. As a moral question and as a legal question,” said Biden.

Watch: