It’s ‘Too Soon’ To Say If Families Can Gather For Christmas Says Dr Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it was ‘too soon’ to know whether American families would be able to get together for Christmas during an interview on Sundays ‘Face the Nation’.

Fauci said: ‘We’ve just got to keep concentrating on continuing to get those covid numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months’

The Mail Online reports: CBS News’ Margaret Brennan asked Fauci about the December holiday after he voiced cautious optimism about the country’s COVID-19 numbers going down

‘You know, Margaret, it’s just too soon to tell,’ the President Joe Biden’s chief medical expert said about Christmas. ‘We’ve just got to keep concentrating on continuing to get those numbers down and not try to jump ahead by weeks or months and say what we’re going to do at a particular time.’

Fauci was doing the rounds on the Sunday shows.

On CNN’s State of the Union, he knocked down a belief stoked by Republicans saying that immigrants were ‘absolutely not’ driving the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.