It’s Starting To Sink In “How Pro-Criminal & Anti-Police Modern Democrats Have Become” Says Newt Gingrich

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has sounded off about the ongoing unrest in some major cities across the US ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

In a Sunday interview on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s ‘The Cats Roundtable’, Gingrich said it is “beginning to sink in” across the country how “pro-criminal and anti-police the modern Democrats have become.”

Breitbart reports: He added that billionaire George Soros is “spending millions of dollars” across the country to help “elect pro-criminal, anti-police district attorneys.”

“I think the degree to which people are learning about how pro-criminal and anti-police the modern Democrats have become,” Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis. “And I think that’s been a big deal. And the very fact that George Soros is going around the country spending millions of dollars to elect pro-criminal, anti-police district attorneys, that’s beginning to sink in.”

Gingrich noted that New York City has seen a “165% increase in shootings” from August 2019 to August 2020.

“That’s just a breathtaking decay in the system,” he declared. “And most of it is due to [Mayor Bill de Blasio] and [Gov. Andrew Cuomo] and this bill that they passed that provides for no bail.”

“[T]he signal has been sent — not just in New York, but Chicago, Seattle, Portland, St. Louis, Baltimore, Philadelphia — that, you know, criminals are going to be fine. The Democrats aren’t going to deal with them,” added Gingrich.