It’s ‘Repulsive & Cruel’ To Dump Migrants On The Rich At Martha’s Vineyard Says Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is not happy about illegal aliens being flown to the doorsteps of the nation’s wealthiest.

Warren has however remained silent when President Joe Biden sent border crossers to working- and middle-class American towns.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew approximately 50 illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard in in Massachusetts, a wealthy enclave of liberals and part-time home to former President Barack Obama.

Brietbart reports: Some of the nation’s wealthiest citizens have summer homes on the tiny, elite island, and could house up to six million border crossers and illegal aliens if they wanted to. On Friday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) announced that the state was busing the illegal aliens off Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod.

Warren, a self-proclaimed defender of working- and middle-class Americans against wealthy special interests, called DeSantis’s decision to fly illegal aliens to the sprawling summer estates of the rich “repulsive and cruel.”

“Exploiting vulnerable people for political stunts is repulsive and cruel,” Warren wrote.

Exploiting vulnerable people for political stunts is repulsive and cruel. Massachusetts is fully capable of handling asylum seekers, and I'll keep working with local, state, and federal partners to ensure we have the necessary resources to care for people with dignity. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 15, 2022

Warren, though, has stayed silent as Biden has sent over a million border crossers and illegal aliens to almost entirely working- and middle-class communities since taking office. Those communities are oftentimes left with no resources or infrastructure to face such an influx of illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, the average home value on Martha’s Vineyard is above one million dollars, making the destination an ideal spot for humanitarian support for illegal aliens who need immediate assistance and housing.