The Taliban have stolen nearly one million pieces of U.S. military equipment left behind by Joe Biden’s sudden and botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a new report.

Fox News reported on Saturday that the Taliban now controls 75,000 vehicles, 200 aircraft, 600,000 weapons, and $85 billion in funding.

(US Weapons Seized by the Taliban)



Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Taliban is already patrolling the streets of Kabul in US humvees.

