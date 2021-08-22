The Taliban have stolen nearly one million pieces of U.S. military equipment left behind by Joe Biden’s sudden and botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a new report.
Fox News reported on Saturday that the Taliban now controls 75,000 vehicles, 200 aircraft, 600,000 weapons, and $85 billion in funding.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Taliban is already patrolling the streets of Kabul in US humvees.
UPDATE– The Taliban just gained a massive new war chest, complete with U.S.-made Humvees, planes, helicopters, night-vision goggles and drones,
