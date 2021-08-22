It’s REALLY Bad: Taliban Seize Entire Army’s Worth of Equipment – One Million Weapons Stolen From U.S. Military

August 22, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Taliban steal up to one million weapons from U.S. military
The Taliban have stolen nearly one million pieces of U.S. military equipment left behind by Joe Biden’s sudden and botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a new report.

Fox News reported on Saturday that the Taliban now controls 75,000 vehicles, 200 aircraft, 600,000 weapons, and $85 billion in funding.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Taliban is already patrolling the streets of Kabul in US humvees.

UPDATE– The Taliban just gained a massive new war chest, complete with U.S.-made Humvees, planes, helicopters, night-vision goggles and drones,

