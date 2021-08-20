IT’S OVER: State Department Memo Warned Biden of Afghanistan Collapse in July

A classified State Department memo from July reveals that President Joe Biden was explicitly warned that Afghanistan would collapse if he went ahead with his withdrawal plans.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, two dozen State Department officials serving at the embassy in Kabul sent an internal memo to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month warning of the imminent collapse of Kabul soon after the Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline.

Sent via the State Department’s confidential dissent channel, the memo warned that the Taliban would rapidly gain control of Afghanistan and “offered recommendations on ways to mitigate the crisis and speed up an evacuation.”

The WSJ report noted:

The cable, dated July 13, also called for the State Department to use tougher language in describing the atrocities being committed by the Taliban. The classified cable represents the clearest evidence yet that the administration had been warned by its own officials on the ground that the Taliban’s advance was imminent and Afghanistan’s military may be unable to stop it.

Breitbart.com reports: On July 8, just five days prior to this memo warning of an Afghanistan collapse, President Biden expressly said that Kabul would not be another repeat of Saigon in 1975.

“Mr. President, some Vietnamese veterans see echoes of their experience in this withdrawal in Afghanistan. Do you see any parallels between this withdrawal and what happened in Vietnam?” Biden was asked on July 8. Biden replied:

None whatsoever. Zero. What you had is you had entire brigades breaking through the gates of our embassy — six, if I’m not mistaken. The Taliban is not the South — the North Vietnamese army. They’re not — they’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy in the — of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether this intelligence made it to the president’s desk or if Blinken acted on it. But this new revelation contradicts several public statements from Biden himself and other administration officials, including notably Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, who this week said no such intelligence existed. Given the dire timeline laid out in this memo, it also raises questions about why Biden would take a vacation when he did at Camp David – the presidential retreat at which he was vacationing when Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.