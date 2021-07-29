IT’S OVER: Biden Approval Sinks to Record Low – “His Chances of Winning Re-Election Are 0%”

President Joe Biden has suffered a devastating drop in his approval rating, according to a shocking new Rasmussen poll on Wednesday.

According to Rasmussen Reports, Biden’s approval rating has dropped to its lowest level of his presidency so far, at just 46%. His disapproval rating is a whopping 52%, which makes it almost impossible for him to get re-elected.

Per Rasmussen:

The latest figures include 26% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 42% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -16. (see trends) … Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Results are also compiled on a full-week basis and crosstabs for full-week results are available for Platinum Members.

Breitbart.com reports: Biden has been in the high 40s and low 50s throughout much of his presidency thus far in the poll. He hit his previous low of 47% in late March, and occasionally thereafter, but was at 51% as recently as last week. However, new bad news about the coronavirus, and the administration’s aggressive campaign on vaccination, as well as inflation fears, could be taking a toll.