House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared on Monday that she stands by Rep. Maxine Waters’ calls for protestors to “get more confrontational” if Derek Chauvin is cleared in George Floyd’s death.

“No she doesn’t,” Pelosi snapped at CNN reporter Annie Grayer who asked if Waters should apologize.

Asked if Waters’ remarks will incite violence, Pelosi breathlessly replied, “Absolutely not.”