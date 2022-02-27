IT’S OFFICIAL: Trump Announces 2024 Run at CPAC: ‘I’ll Win for the Third Time’

February 27, 2022 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Trump confirms he is running for President for the third time, during CPAC 2022 speech
President Trump officially confirmed that he is running for re-election in 2024 during his speech at CPAC last night.

An energetic Trump declared to the crowd that he has already won twice and that he will be doing it again for a “third time.”

“We did it twice, and we’ll do it again. We’re going to be doing it again a third time,” Trump said before the crowd erupted into an enormous applause. “November 2024 they will find out like never before.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Trump has consistently implied that he is running, without explicitly confirming it.

“The socialists, globalists, Marxists and communists who are attacking our civilization have no idea of the sleeping giant that they have awoken,” Trump said. “We are a sleeping giant.”

WATCH THE FULL SPEECH HERE:

