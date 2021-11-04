IT’S OFFICIAL: Most Americans Now Oppose Black Lives Matter

The vast majority of Americans now oppose Black Lives Matter for the first time in over three years, according to a new poll.

Support for Black Lives Matter spiked following the police killing of George Floyd, but after months of far-left violent rioting, the support has sharply fallen.

A new survey by Civiqs shows that 44 per cent of Americans oppose the far-left domestic terrorist group compared to 43 per cent who still support it.

Summit.news reports: Driving the turnaround in sentiment towards the group is the views of Independents and Hispanic/Latino voters.

The summer 2020 riots, described by news outlets like CNN as “mostly peaceful,” were the most damaging in U.S. history, with total insurance industry payouts exceeding $2 billion.

An essay written by academics Jennifer Chudy and Hakeem Jefferson published by the New York Times earlier this year analyzed how support for BLM soared to +20% in mid-2020 but rapidly dropped to only +5% – which is where it was in mid-2019.

Now that number has entered negative territory despite BLM enjoying massive widespread media endorsement and consistent backing from celebrities and cultural institutions.

As we highlighted back in July, the deep state appears to be concerned that more Americans are learning the truth about the extremist group.

It was revealed that the Pentagon is working with a contractor to track web searches that it describes as indicators of “white supremacy,” citing the phrase “the truth about black lives matter” as one example.