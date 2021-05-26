‘It’s Hard To Keep Up With Joe Biden Because He’s So Fit’ Jen Psaki Claims

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that Joe Biden is ‘so fit and healthy’ that she has a hard time keeping up with him.

Psaki said she did not have any information to share about Biden’s “private exercise regime” but she did say that she sometimes had trouble keeping up with the president when she’s out and about with him.

“I can tell you, having traveled with him a fair amount, sometimes he’s hard to keep up with,” she claimed.

Psaki is asked about Biden's health regime: "Sometimes he's hard to keep up with." pic.twitter.com/ORyBDiVaQQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 24, 2021

FOX News reports: In March, Biden fell while ascending the steps of Air Force One. The White House quickly asserted that Biden was fine after the fall.

“I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said at the time. “Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs.”

A different White House spokesperson later blamed the wind for toppling Biden as he climbed the stairs to the presidential jet.