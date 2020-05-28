IT’S HAPPENING: Trump’s Executive Order Will End Unconstitutional Big Tech Censorship

President Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday to deal with social media’s unconstitutional censorship of conservatives and independent opinions.

On Tuesday night, the president announced that he would sign the order as a result of the increasingly desperate attempts by Big Tech to influence the 2020 presidential election.

Facebook, Google, and Twitter has been silencing conservative voices and conservative publishers since President Trump won the election in 2016.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters aboard Air Force one on Wednesday that the president will sign the executive order the following day.

.@realDonaldTrump will sign an executive order shortly about social media and internet companies, @PressSec tells reporters on Air Force One. The president has been very critical of @Twitter in the last 24 hours. — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) May 27, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: This comes after Trump warned social media companies that continued political bias would lead to action from the administration.

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,” said the President on Twitter earlier today. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

The President also said Twitter was “interfering in the 2020 presidential election,” after the platform “fact checked” his tweets raising widely-held concerns about voter fraud in mail-in ballots.

A report in the Wall Street Journal last week claimed that the White House was preparing executive action on big tech bias in the form of an official panel that will review cases of anti-conservative bias from Silicon Valley companies.

A White House spokesperson appeared to confirm the initiative at the time, telling the Journal “Left-wing bias in the tech world is a concern that definitely needs to be addressed from our vantage point, and at least exposed [so] that Americans have clear eyes about what we’re dealing with.”

Tech companies continue to deny that they deliberately engage in political bias, but the evidence against their statements continues to mount.

In addition to this week’s events, almost every major tech company has been caught in a political bias scandal since the 2016 election, and such cases continue to accumulate. These include Facebook putting mainstream conservatives like Candace Owens and Brigitte Gabriel on a “hate agents review” list, Twitter taking days to remove violent threats against Trump-supporting high school students and refusing to take action against hate speech from New York Times editorial board member Sarah Jeong, and leaked footage of Google executives declaring their intention to make Trump’s populist movement a “blip” in history.