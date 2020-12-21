IT’S HAPPENING: Rep. Matt Gaetz to Formally Challenge Electoral College Votes

Rep. Matt Gaetz is bravely planning to formally challenge to the electoral college votes during the Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6.

Rep. Gates made the announcement during a speech at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit on Sunday.

“So on January 6, I’m joining with the fighters in the Congress and we are going to object to electors from states that didn’t run clean elections,” Gaetz promised.

Gaetz joins Rep. Mo Brooks, who also announced that he will be objecting to the electoral college votes. Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville also plans to do the same.

“I had a chance to speak to coach Tuberville just moments ago and he says we are done running plays from the establishment’s losing playbook and it’s time to fight,” Gaetz announced.

“Now coach Tubervillve went for it a lot on fourth down when he was coaching at Auburn. They called him the Mississippi riverboat gambler. The odds may be tough, it may be fourth and long but we’re going for it on January 6.”

As the Epoch Times explains, “objections during the joint session must be made in writing by at least one House member and senator. If the objection meets requirements, the joint session pauses and each house withdraws to their own chamber to debate the question for a maximum of two hours. The House and Senate will then vote separately to accept or reject the objection, which requires a majority vote from both chambers.”

“If one chamber accepts and the other rejects, then according to federal law the ‘the votes of the electors whose appointment shall have been certified by the executive of the State, under the seal thereof, shall be counted.’”