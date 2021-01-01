IT’S HAPPENING: Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Orders Ballot Audit

Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Subcommittee has passed a motion to audit absentee ballots from the presidential election using a brand new, game-changing technique.

On Wednesday, members of Georgia’s Senate Judiciary Committee joined the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Elections to hold a hearing on the state’s election laws.

During the hearing, inventor Jovan Pulitzer appeared as an expert witness to testify on the potentially fraudulent election results.

Pulitzer testified that he could effortlessly audit Georgia’s election results using a new technique that would quickly and accurately identify fraudulent ballots.

The cybersecurity expert explained how he has “no regard for the smoke and mirrors of how the machines work” and would solely focus on the paper ballots.

“I don’t care about the machine,” he stated.

“I don’t even care about the code that was written in the machine,” Pulitzer said.

“What I care about is that physical artifact [ballot] and that physical artifact has material differences district to district that should not be there.”

Pulitzer then dropped a bombshell by revealing he believes that he could analyze 500,000 ballots in two hours.

Following his testimony, the Georgia State Senate Judiciary Subcommittee unanimously passed a motion to audit Fulton County’s absentee ballots using Pulitzer’s method.

