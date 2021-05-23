IT’S HAPPENING: Georgia Judge Orders Audit of 145,000 Absentee Ballots in Fulton County

A judge in Georgia has unsealed 145,000 absentee ballots from the 2020 presidential election and ordered a full audit.

Following an explosive hearing on Friday, Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero said petitioners in an ongoing case will be granted access to where the ballots are stored in Fulton County and will be authorized to conduct a thorough examination.

“Voter confidence in our election system is the bedrock of our republic. Unfortunately, inconsistencies in Fulton County’s November 2020 absentee ballots cast serious doubt on voters’ faith in our elections,” former Sen. Kelly Loeffler said in a statement.

Breitbart.com reports: Georgia residents have been particularly concerned about Fulton County.

Files provided by county officials show there are no chain of custody documents — absentee ballot transfer forms — for 385 out of the 1,591 dropbox collections that took place in Fulton County between September 24, 2020, and November 3, 2020, the Georgia Star News reports.

Meanwhile, Arizona’s Maricopa County is undergoing a complete forensic audit of the November 2020 election after the state’s Senate Republicans expressed their desire to ensure the legitimacy of the votes.

The audit in Arizona, however, has been met with relentless resistance. In early May, officials held back materials subpoenaed by the state legislature, claiming that submitting them would create a security risk for both law enforcement and federal agencies.

The Arizona state Senate claimed Maricopa County election officials then tampered with election records just days before the equipment was delivered to the Arizona Senate, the Georgia Star News reports.

Last week, the president of the Arizona State Senate asked the chairman of the Maricopa Board of Supervisors to address “three serious issues that have arisen in the course of the Senate’s ongoing audit of the returns of the November 3, 2020 general election in Maricopa County.”

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors later refused the invitation to meet with the Arizona State Senate to discuss how to resolve the issues.

Unlike the audit in Arizona, however, the Fulton County ballots in Georgia will not be transferred to an independent third party for examination, as Superior Court Judge Brian Amero has ruled that the ballots must remain with Fulton County officials, according to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The case is Favorito v. Coons, No. 2020CV343938 in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia.